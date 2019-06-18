Va Tech Wabag secures order for Rs 1477 cr from State Mission for Clean Ganga - Uttar Pradesh

-
Va Tech Wabag has secured Rs 1477 crore worth order from State Mission for Clean Ganga - Uttar Pradesh towards operation, maintenance and management of the sewage treatment and network infrastructure in the cities of Agra and Ghaziabad for a period of 10 years, expandable for an additional period of 5 years.
