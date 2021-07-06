Punjab PCB restrains operations of KRBL's Dhuri unit

KRBL announced that on 05 July 2021 the company received the directions from Punjab Pollution Control Board (Punjab PCB) wherein Punjab PCB has given directions for restraining the operations of its unit situated at Dhuri, Distt. Sangrur, Punjab, in compliance to the orders dated 02 July 2021 passed by the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal (NGT).

This order was passed ex-parte without even issuing notice to the Company.

The Company is proceeding to file an appeal before the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the same shall be filed immediately, seeking stay against the orders of and the proceedings before NGT. The Company is confident that the above stated matter shall be resolved within next 7-1 O days and is taking appropriate legal recourse.

With regard to carrying out operating activity at this unit this is to further inform that the unit is already undergoing the annual maintenance activity and the same is expected to continue for next 15 days.

The order restraining the operations of the said unit will not have an immediate impact. The other units of the company located at Barota-Haryana, Alipur-Delhi, and Gautam budh Nagar-Uttar Pradesh are running smoothly ensuring production and supply of our products.

