Punjab & Sind Bank appoints Sanjay P Srivastava as chief risk officer

Sanjay P Srivastava, the deputy General Manager had joined the bank as a probationary officer on 1 March 1993 and has completed 29 years service in the bank.
Mr Srivastava is a Bachelor of Science and has completed JAIIB. He has also completed Advanced Management Programme in Banking and Finance from Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.
Punjab & Sind Bank reported net profit of Rs 300.82 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2375.53 crore in Q3 December 2020. Total income rose 3.46% to Rs 2,042.03 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Punjab & Sind Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 97.07% stake in the bank as of 31 December 2021.
Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 0.59% to end at Rs 17.15 on BSE yesterday, 13 April 2022. The markets are closed today, 14 April 2022 on account of Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The stock eschanges will also remain shut tomorrow, 15 April 2022 on account of Good Friday.
