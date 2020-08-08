PVR allots 38.23 lakh equity shares under rights issue

PVR has allotted 38,23,872 rights equity shares at a price of Rs 784 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 774 per rights equity share).

Accordingly, pursuant to the aforesaid Allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to ₹ 55,17,30,170 consisting of 5,51,73,017 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹ 10 each.

