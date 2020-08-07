Board of Birla Corporation approves capacity expansion of grinding cement plant at Durgapur

At meeting held on 07 August 2020

The Board of Birla Corporation at its meeting held on 07 August 2020 has approved the proposal to carry out the expansion of existing capacity of grinding cement plant at Durgapur by installing a cement grinding unit i.e. one cement mill (VRM) having cement capacity of 0.24 million tons per annum (MTP A). The capacity of grinding cement plant at Durgapur will increase to 1.54 MTPA after the above expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)