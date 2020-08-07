JUST IN
Grasim Industries forms LLP with Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions

For develop and maintain a 32.4 MW wind power plant in Karnataka

Grasim Industries has executed a LLP Agreement with Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions (Generator Partner) and Power Purchase Agreement with CleanMax Power 3 LLP (Power Producer). The LLP is formed with a purpose to establish, operate and maintain 32.4 MW wind power plant in the State of Karnataka (the Project) wherein the power generated will be supplied exclusively to Grasim under the Captive Rules. The Project will be operated by the Generator.

