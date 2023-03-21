PVR gains after ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF raise stake

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 PAT slides 29% YoY, operating expenses jump
Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company approves change in MD & CEO
PVR launches 11-screen superplex in Uttar Pradesh
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.28%, Gains for third straight session
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.68%, up for five straight sessions
-
PVR rose 1.77% to Rs 1574 after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and Societe Generale picked shares worth Rs 380.37 crore in the multiplex chain operator via bulk deals yesterday, 20 March 2023.As per the bulk deals data on the BSE, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 6.41 lakh shares, SBI Mutual Fund purchased 14.69 lakh shares and Societe Generale - ODI bought 3.28 lakh shares in PVR.
In total, they bought 24.39 lakh equity shares of PVR at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 per share.
Meanwhile, foreign investor Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Berry Creek Investment, offloaded 24.39 lakh shares, or the entire 2.49% stake, in the company.
As on February 2023, SBI MF held 59.88 lakh shares in PVR, while ICICI Prudential MF held 48.69 lakh shares in the company.
PVR is an industry leader in India in the film exhibition business dedicated to delivering the best cinema experience to different audiences.
PVR reported consolidated net profit of Rs 16.15 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 10.18 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 53.2% to Rs 940.69 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 614.15 crore in same quarter last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU