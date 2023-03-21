Valiant Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Stove Kraft Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2023.

Valiant Organics Ltd surged 14.39% to Rs 435.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 63391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10331 shares in the past one month.

Stove Kraft Ltd soared 11.21% to Rs 396.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12452 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd spiked 7.30% to Rs 344. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13597 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd spurt 7.21% to Rs 321. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33585 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd added 6.55% to Rs 1622. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2191 shares in the past one month.

