Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tarapur Transformers Ltd, Mangalam Organics Ltd, Accelya Solutions India Ltd and DRC Systems India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2023.

Cinevista Ltd spiked 18.29% to Rs 13.13 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 59268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3529 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd soared 10.80% to Rs 3.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8696 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd surged 10.39% to Rs 382.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1662 shares in the past one month.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd rose 10.32% to Rs 1257.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2461 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd jumped 9.99% to Rs 35.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8700 shares in the past one month.

