PVR Ltd extends winning streak

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1432, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.19% in last one year as compared to a 56.53% gain in NIFTY and a 40.24% gain in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1432, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 15726.15. The Sensex is at 52252.51, down 0.15%. PVR Ltd has added around 24.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1839.1, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1429.15, up 0.11% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 34.19% in last one year as compared to a 56.53% gain in NIFTY and a 40.24% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

