Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bedmutha Industries Ltd, Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2021.

Orient Press Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 114.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1954 shares in the past one month.

Bedmutha Industries Ltd surged 19.93% to Rs 34. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14785 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd soared 18.78% to Rs 425.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1649 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd rose 18.59% to Rs 1108.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2103 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd advanced 17.59% to Rs 177.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3632 shares in the past one month.

