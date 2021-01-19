PVR Ltd spurts 1.15%, rises for third straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1516.6, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.53% in last one year as compared to a 18.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.98% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1516.6, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14460.55. The Sensex is at 49202.79, up 1.31%. PVR Ltd has risen around 13.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1693.65, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1516.7, up 1.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

