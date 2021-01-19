Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HFCL Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Apcotex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2021.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd surged 10.69% to Rs 623.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3667 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd soared 10.65% to Rs 33.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd spiked 10.18% to Rs 86.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd exploded 9.83% to Rs 2609.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30914 shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd advanced 9.30% to Rs 188. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14555 shares in the past one month.

