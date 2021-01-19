Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gallantt Metal Ltd, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd and Oriental Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd soared 16.13% to Rs 141.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7723 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd surged 14.09% to Rs 46.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16782 shares in the past one month.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd spiked 12.98% to Rs 148.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10172 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd spurt 11.70% to Rs 43.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23979 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13350 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd rose 11.17% to Rs 643.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4244 shares in the past one month.

