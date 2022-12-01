JUST IN
Business Standard

NMDC improves operational performance in November

Capital Market 

NMDC has achieved total iron ore production of 3.61 million tonnes (MT) in month of November 2022 compared to 3.34 MT in November 2021.

The company's total iron ore sales stood at 3.04 MT in November 2022 compared to 2.88 MT in November 2021.

For the period April - November 2022, the company's total production stands at 23.32 MT and sales stands at 22.49 MT.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 17:14 IST

