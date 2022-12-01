NMDC improves operational performance in November

The company's total iron ore sales stood at 3.04 MT in November 2022 compared to 2.88 MT in November 2021.
For the period April - November 2022, the company's total production stands at 23.32 MT and sales stands at 22.49 MT.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU