Business Standard

G R Infraprojects completes road project in Madhya Pradesh

Capital Market 

G R Infraprojects announced that the project - Construction of Eight Lane access\controlled Expressway carriageway from Ranni Village to Miyati Village of Jhabua district (Ch. 652+720 to 673+770; Design Ch.200+300 to 221+350) section of Delhi C Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH\148N) on EPC Mode of Contract under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Madhya Pradesh" has been completed.

The Completion certificate has been issued by the Authoritys Engineer on 1 December 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 30 November 2022.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 17:13 IST

