PVR to set up 8-screen multiplex at prime retail project in Gurugram

PVR has signed an agreement with M3M India to set-up an 8-screen multiplex at 65th Avenue, the recently delivered largest luxurious retail project in South Gurugram by M3M India, spread across 14 acres, with 1 million square feet of retail space and built with a top-line of Rs. 4000 crore.

M3M India's 65thAvenue is one of the most luxurious retail properties, located near M3M Golfestate and Trump Towers, at prime Golf Course Road, South Gurugram.

The 65th Avenue has been designed by Bental Associates, a South Africa's architectural firm.

