Board of C.E. Info Systems approves acquisition of majority stake in Gtropy Systems

At meeting held on 04 February 2022

The Board of C.E. Info Systems at its meeting held on 04 February 2022 has approved the acquisition of 75.98% equity shares of Gtropy Systems. The target entity is engaged in the business of IoT and logistics SaaS tech.

This acquisition will help the company further expand IoT and Saas solutions into the Commercial Vehicle Fleet and OE market by providing transporters and logistics companies with route optimization, vehicle tracking and telematics, trip management, ADAS for road safety, advanced navigation and expense management solutions.

