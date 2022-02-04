Board of C.E. Info Systems approves acquisition of majority stake in Gtropy Systems

-
ALSO READ
Board of ANG Lifesciences India approves acquisition majority stake in Baddi Agro
Board of Ram Info appoints director
Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director TVS Motor Company, announces majority stake acquisition in European E-Bike Brand EGO Movement
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquires majority stake in Strand Life Sciences
Amber acquires majority stake in Amber Enterprises USA Inc.
-
At meeting held on 04 February 2022The Board of C.E. Info Systems at its meeting held on 04 February 2022 has approved the acquisition of 75.98% equity shares of Gtropy Systems. The target entity is engaged in the business of IoT and logistics SaaS tech.
This acquisition will help the company further expand IoT and Saas solutions into the Commercial Vehicle Fleet and OE market by providing transporters and logistics companies with route optimization, vehicle tracking and telematics, trip management, ADAS for road safety, advanced navigation and expense management solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU