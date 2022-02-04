Adani Green Energy raises Rs 612.3 cr from domestic bond market

Three subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy - Adani Green Energy (UP), Prayatna Developers and Parampujya Solar Energy, collectively housing 930 MW of operational solar power projects - have raised Rs 612.30 crore by their maiden domestic bond issuance, on private placement basis.

The Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, in multiple series, have an average annualizedcoupon rate of 7.83% p.a. (fixed) and a tenure upto ~12 years. The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilised to part-refinance existing rupee term loan bearing higher interest cost.

The NCDs are rated AA/Stable by CRISIL Limited and AA(CE)/Stable by India Ratings. The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt market segment of BSE.

