QIAGEN selects TCS as partner for its cloud transformation strategy

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample to Insights solutions in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, as the strategic partner for its cloud transformation journey.

QIAGEN is investing in an ambitious cloud transformation to address new challenges of the post-pandemic era. It partnered with TCS for its deep contextual knowledge of the company's infrastructure, applications, and systems, vast experience in the life sciences industry as well as its proven technology expertise. TCS will migrate the company's workloads from its legacy data center to Microsoft Azure and build a new scalable digital core as a foundation for better ways of working.

TCS' team of cloud solution experts will work closely with QIAGEN to design, implement and manage a cloud first model.

The new digital core will help improve internal and external collaboration, enabling greater innovation, and enhanced customer experience. Additionally, it will improve operational agility and resilience, drive efficiency, reduce QIAGEN's carbon footprint and support its journey to net zero.

TCS has been working closely with QIAGEN since 2012, managing the company's IT services and digital transformation across key business areas. With an in-depth awareness of industry standards, extensive list of Microsoft Gold Competencies and advanced technology specializations, TCS helps to design and build trusted cloud solutions that are flexible and adaptable to customers' requirements.

