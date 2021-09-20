Quess Corp's General Staffing grows 25% in last 12 months

Quess Corp today announced that its General Staffing division has achieved yet another milestone by scaling the 250,000 associate mark, making it the first Indian staffing company to achieve this feat and further cementing the company's position as leader in the staffing space. Quess General Staffing has added over 50,000 headcounts in past 12 month, growing over 25% in a year, and 285% in 5 years.

Despite the COVID 2nd wave, Quess General Staffing has seen 11 months of growth over the last year.

Growth has been primarily aided by over 25% growth in BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing,Industries and Public enterprises, agriculture, and IT / ITeS. While the FMCG/FMCD sectors have seen a modest growth of 10%~24% over this period, retail has declined due to COVID's impact on entertainment, travel, hospitality, tourism and mall operations in some parts of the country.

