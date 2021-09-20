VST Tillers Tractors launches new power tiller and range of brush cutters

VST Tillers Tractors has launched a new power tiller - VST 95 DI Ignito on 17 September 2021 for the domestic market.

The company also launched brush cutters - VST 226 LD, VST 234 MD, and VST 242 HD on 17 September 2021 for the domestic market.

VST has launched these products for the benefit of the farming community after encouraging results from the extensive field trials. The 95 DI Ignito Power Tiller is particularly suitable for applications like bund formation, earthing up & de-weeding and puddling.

Along with electric start it also has a powerful 9 HP diesel engine to drive the PTO for auxiliary application like spraying etc.

It is best suited for crops like Sugarcane, Paddy, Cotton, Vegetables, Horticulture and Turmeric etc.

The brush cutters have a wide range, fuel-efficient and reliable operations which are best suited for applications like de-weeding in nursery, orchard, and gardening.

All the VST products are well backed by the extensive service and spares availability through its well-established network. To further enhance the affordability of the products, VST has tied up with various financing institutions for offering attractive and easy retail financing packages with repayment instalment options as low as Rs 121 / day.

