L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering secures order from Petronet LNG

Larsen & Toubro announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has secured an order from Petronet LNG. The order is classified as a significant order valued between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2000 crore.

The contract is for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of two LNG Storage Tanks with a capacity of 170,000 m3 each for Phase IIIB of the Dahej Expansion Project at Dahej, Gujarat.

The Project has been awarded through an international competitive bidding on Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis. The award demonstrates PLL's trust on L THE's capability to deliver the project within a challenging schedule while ensuring excellent safety and quality performance.

