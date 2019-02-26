Britannia Industries, HPCL in focus after Nifty rejig

will replace Corporation (HPCL) to enter the 50 Index from 29 March 2019. The replacement will also be applicable to 50 Equal Weight Index.

Pharma Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Methylprednisolone tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg, from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin's Methylprednisolone tablet USP is the generic version of and Upjohn Company's It is indicated to treat Endocrine Disorders, Rheumatic Disorders, Collagen Diseases, Dermatologic Diseases, Allergic States, Ophthalmic Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Hematologic Disorders, Neoplastic Diseases, Edematous States, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis, Tuberculous meningitis with subarachnoid block or impending block when used concurrently with appropriate antituberculous chemotherapy, Trichinosis with neurologic or myocardial involvement. Methylprednisolone tablets had annual sales of approximately $114.3 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 February 2019.

is deploying Ciena's to build one of the World's Largest Photonic Control Plane networks in Airtel's new will serve the exploding demand for high It will also enable super-fast experiences over 4G/5G/FTTH architectures, making the most efficient use of available fiber resources. Airtel's new backbone architecture creates a solid foundation that can cut across to seamlessly work with data rates of 400Gbps and higher to create a future Further, in a separate announcement, said that its board will meet on 28 February 2019, to consider and approve fund raising. The announcements were made after market hours yesterday, 25 February 2019.

announced the launch of its innovative, ultra-converged access/edge product family which delivers wireline as well as wireless services from a single integrated platform. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 February 2019.

said that its board approved hiking foreign portfolio investors/foreign institutional investors limits from 24% to 74% in the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 February 2019.

