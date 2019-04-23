Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 1.49%

Nifty Auto index closed down 1.49% at 8682.9 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropped 3.72%, Hero MotoCorp Ltd slipped 1.91% and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd fell 1.64%.
The Nifty Auto index has fallen 24.00% over last one year compared to the 9.36% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 1.11% and Nifty Infrastructure index has dropped 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.16% to close at 11575.95 while the SENSEX has slid 0.21% to close at 38564.88 today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
