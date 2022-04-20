Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.20%, NIFTY climbs 1.05%

Nifty Auto index ended up 2.20% at 10848.7 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose 4.46%, Tata Motors Ltd gained 3.67% and Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 3.34%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 19.87% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Consumption index increased 1.54% and Nifty MNC index added 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.05% to close at 17136.55 while the SENSEX increased 1.02% to close at 57037.5 today.

