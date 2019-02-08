Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index registers a drop of 3.62%, NIFTY Crashes 1.14%

Auto index closed down 3.62% at 8420.35 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd dropped 17.58%, Tata Motors-DVR fell 14.35% and shed 4.98%.

The Auto index has decreased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 3.47% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has slid 3.36% and has dropped 2.21% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 1.14% to close at 10943.6 while the SENSEX has slid 1.15% to close at 36546.48 today.

