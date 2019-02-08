Market may decline on negative global cues

Market is seen opening lower, mirroring negative leads from Asian markets and overnight slide on the Wall Street. Trading of futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 23 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, stocks in slipped on Friday amid growing concerns over the trade fight between the US and on Thursday said he would not meet with Chinese before the 2 March deadline to reach a Chinese-US trade deal.

Meanwhile, a round of weak data from the underscored global growth concerns. German industrial production unexpectedly fell by 0.4% in December from the month before. Meanwhile, the cut its growth forecast for the shared currency bloc Thursday, predicting that the 19-member eurozone will collectively grow by just 1.3% this year, down from the 1.9% forecast in November.

US stock benchmarks on Thursday finished the session firmly lower as worries about sluggish growth outside of the US and diminishing expectations for a quick resolution to a US- trade spat, buffeted markets.

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell in the week ended 2 February by 19,000 to 234,000.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 418.01 crore on 7 February 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 294.11 crore on 7 February 2019, as per provisional data.

A divergent trend was witnessed as the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, settled a tad lower while the registered minor gains yesterday, 7 February 2019. Trading was volatile after the central and shifted its policy stance to neutral from calibrated tightening. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, fell 4.14 points or 0.01% to settle at 36,971.09. The rose 6.95 points or 0.06% to settle at 11,069.40.

