Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.29%

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.29% at 10369.25 today. The index is up 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, MRF Ltd gained 6.75%, Tata Motors Ltd rose 6.28% and Bosch Ltd jumped 4.61%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 20.34% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 2.21% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.85% to close at 14644.7 while the SENSEX added 0.80% to close at 49792.12 today.

