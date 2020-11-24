Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index records a surge of 2.46%

Nifty Bank index ended up 2.46% at 29737.25 today. The index has added 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, RBL Bank Ltd jumped 6.47%, Axis Bank Ltd added 4.04% and HDFC Bank Ltd rose 3.13%.

The Nifty Bank index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 8.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.33% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.00% to close at 13055.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.01% to close at 44523.02 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)