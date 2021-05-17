Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index records a surge of 4.01%, NIFTY climbs 1.67%

Nifty Bank index ended up 4.01% at 33459.25 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 7.36%, State Bank of India gained 6.28% and RBL Bank Ltd added 4.95%.

The Nifty Bank index has increased 78.00% over last one year compared to the 63.33% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 3.81% and Nifty Private Bank index added 3.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.67% to close at 14923.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.74% to close at 49580.73 today.

