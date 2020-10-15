Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index registers a drop of 3.36%, NIFTY Crashes 2.43%

Nifty Bank index closed down 3.36% at 23072.4 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bandhan Bank Ltd fell 5.30%, Bank of Baroda shed 4.04% and IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped 3.96%.

The Nifty Bank index has decreased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 1.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 3.32% and Nifty Financial Services index has slid 2.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.43% to close at 11680.35 while the SENSEX has declined 2.61% to close at 39728.41 today.

