Quick Wrap: Nifty Consumption Index records a surge of 1.60%

Nifty Consumption index ended up 1.60% at 7792.65 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 3.12%, Eicher Motors Ltd rose 2.96% and Avenue Supermarts Ltd added 2.51%.

The Nifty Consumption index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 8.45% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.59% and Nifty FMCG index gained 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.83% to close at 18420.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.76% to close at 61806.19 today.

