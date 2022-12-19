JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Sensex spurts 468 pts, Nifty closes above 18,400, auto shares advance
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Consumption Index records a surge of 1.60%

Capital Market 

Nifty Consumption index ended up 1.60% at 7792.65 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 3.12%, Eicher Motors Ltd rose 2.96% and Avenue Supermarts Ltd added 2.51%.

The Nifty Consumption index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 8.45% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.59% and Nifty FMCG index gained 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.83% to close at 18420.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.76% to close at 61806.19 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU