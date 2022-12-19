Sensex gains 260 pts, auto stocks in demand

The benchmark indices continued trade with moderate gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 18,300 level after hitting the day's low of 18,244.55 in early trade. Auto, FMCG and financial services stocks were in demand while IT, healthcare and pharma stocks edged lower.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 259.78 points or 0.42% to 61,597.59. The Nifty 50 index added 81.25 points or 0.44% to 18,350.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.39%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,010 shares rose and 1,370 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2022-23, as on 17 December 2022 show that net collections are at Rs 11,35,754 crore, compared to Rs 9,47,959 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year i.e FY 2021-22, representing an increase of 19.81%. The Net Direct Tax collection of Rs 11,35,754 crore as on 17 December 2022 includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 6,06,679 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs 5,26,477 crore (net of refund).

The Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 13,63,649 crore compared to Rs 10,83,150 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, registering a growth of 25.90% over collections of F.Y. 2021-22.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of KFin Technologies received bids for 3,06,720 shares as against 2,37,75,215 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Monday (19 December 2022). The issue was subscribed 1%.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (19 December 2022) and it will close on Wednesday (21 December 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 347-366 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.92% to 12,893.10. The index declined 1.76% in the past two trading sessions.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 2.61%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.64%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.6%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.49%), Eicher Motors (up 1.08%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.64%), MRF (up 0.17%) rose.

On the other hand, Tata Motors (down 0.79%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.62%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.5%) edged lower.

Tata Motors declined 0.79%. The auto major said that its fully owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions has signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for operating 921 electric buses in the city of Bengaluru.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dilip Buildcon rallied 4.56% after the company said it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of lndia (NHAI) for new hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects in the state of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 1.54% after the company said that its board will consider and approve the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on Wednesday, 21 December 2022. The company said that this issue will be done on a private placement basis.

Speciality Restaurants soared 16.58% after the company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 to consider proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible convertible securities.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks declined across the board on Monday as investors struggled to shake off recession fears. In China, officials vowed to stabilize its economy in 2023 and maintain ample liquidity in financial markets in order to meet key targets, as per reports.

US stocks dropped for a third straight session on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.

