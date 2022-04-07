Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index falls 1.70%

Nifty Energy index ended down 1.70% at 27005.15 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Power Company Ltd shed 4.14%, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped 2.29% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell 2.24%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 19.03% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.66% and Nifty Infrastructure index is down 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.94% to close at 17639.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.97% to close at 59034.95 today.

