Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 1.47%

Nifty Financial Services index ended down 1.47% at 16557.7 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bajaj Finance Ltd shed 7.27%, Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped 3.94% and Muthoot Finance Ltd slipped 3.59%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 6.00% over last one year compared to the 16.28% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index has dropped 1.38% and Nifty Energy index has slid 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.94% to close at 17038.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.94% to close at 56819.39 today.

