Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 3.03%, NIFTY Crashes 1.77%

Nifty Financial Services index closed down 3.03% at 15560.1 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd dropped 5.03%, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fell 4.68% and HDFC Bank Ltd slipped 4.09%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 48.39% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 2.77% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 2.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.77% to close at 14631.1 while the SENSEX has slid 1.98% to close at 48782.36 today.

