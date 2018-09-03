Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 2.44%

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today
Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for fifth straight session
Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 2.15%, Gains for third straight session
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today
Sensex firms up gains for 2nd day; Nifty tops 10,200-level
-
Nifty FMCG index closed down 2.44% at 32109.55 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Unilever Ltd dropped 4.55%, United Spirits Ltd slipped 3.27% and Dabur India Ltd fell 2.59%.
The Nifty FMCG index has soared 24.00% over last one year compared to the 16.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index has dropped 2.16% and Nifty Consumption index is down 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.84% to close at 11582.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.86% to close at 38312.52 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU