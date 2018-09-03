Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 2.44%

index closed down 2.44% at 32109.55 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd dropped 4.55%, slipped 3.27% and India Ltd fell 2.59%.

The index has soared 24.00% over last one year compared to the 16.12% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty index has dropped 2.16% and Nifty Consumption index is down 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the is down 0.84% to close at 11582.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.86% to close at 38312.52 today.

