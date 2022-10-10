JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Aurionpro Solutions to provide DC consultancy services to Engineers India
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 1.10%

Capital Market 

Nifty FMCG index closed down 1.10% at 43329.2 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd dropped 4.02%, Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell 3.04% and Emami Ltd slipped 2.49%.

The Nifty FMCG index has increased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 3.66% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.07% and Nifty IT index increased 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.43% to close at 17241 while the SENSEX has slid 0.34% to close at 57991.11 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU