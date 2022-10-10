Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 1.10%

Nifty FMCG index closed down 1.10% at 43329.2 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd dropped 4.02%, Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell 3.04% and Emami Ltd slipped 2.49%.

The Nifty FMCG index has increased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 3.66% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.07% and Nifty IT index increased 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.43% to close at 17241 while the SENSEX has slid 0.34% to close at 57991.11 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)