Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.24%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.24% at 30050.25 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, L&T Technology Services Ltd shed 4.29%, Coforge Ltd rose 1.98% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd fell 1.88%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 8.86% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.91% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.45% to close at 16167.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.51% to close at 54088.39 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)