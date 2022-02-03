Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.05%, NIFTY Crashes 1.24%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.05% at 35056.8 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped 3.93%, Mindtree Ltd shed 3.76% and Mphasis Ltd fell 3.64%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 37.00% over last one year compared to the 18.73% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.74% and Nifty Services Sector index has dropped 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.24% to close at 17560.2 while the SENSEX has slid 1.29% to close at 58788.02 today.

