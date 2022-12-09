Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 3.14%

Nifty IT index ended down 3.14% at 29168.45 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd shed 6.71%, Mphasis Ltd dropped 4.00% and Tech Mahindra Ltd slipped 3.62%.

The Nifty IT index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 5.59% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.77% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.61% to close at 18496.6 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.62% to close at 62181.67 today.

