Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.67% at 34680.3 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mindtree Ltd jumped 3.92%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 3.28% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained 2.05%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 92.00% over last one year compared to the 49.41% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index increased 1.64% and Nifty MNC index gained 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.92% to close at 17234.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.90% to close at 57852.54 today.

