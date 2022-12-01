Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.40%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.40% at 31120.5 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, L&T Technology Services Ltd rose 9.04%, Mphasis Ltd jumped 5.85% and Persistent Systems Ltd gained 4.07%.

The Nifty IT index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.59% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.11% and Nifty Media index increased 2.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.29% to close at 18812.5 while the SENSEX increased 0.29% to close at 63284.19 today.

