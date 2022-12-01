Indices trade with modest gains, PSU bank shares advance

The frontline indices traded with moderate gains in mid-afternoon trade. Positive global cues boosted investor sentiments. The Nifty traded above the 18,800 level. IT, media and metal stocks saw buying demand while FMCG, auto and pharma stocks corrected. Trading was volatile due to expiry of weekly index options on the NSE.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 280.69 points or 0.44% to 63,380.34. The Nifty 50 index gained 76.90 points or 0.41% to 18,835.25.

The two benchmarks hit all-time highs in early trade today at 18,887.60 for Nifty 50 index and 63,583.07 for Sensex. Further, the Nifty Bank index also registered its fresh record high today at 43,515.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.65% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.70%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,047 shares rose and 1,390 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

Investors cheered after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the US Central Bank could slow down its pace of interest rate hikes going forward, starting as soon as next month.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 7.214 as compared with 7.280 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 81.29, compared with its close of 81.3075 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2022 settlement gained 0.92% to Rs 52,965.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.31% to 105.62.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.79% to 3.635.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2023 settlement rose 18 cents or 0.21% to $87.15 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.07% to 4,043.70. The index declined 1.38% in the past two trading sessions.

Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.16%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.08%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.07%), Indian Bank (up 0.79%), Canara Bank (up 0.68%), State Bank of India (up 0.47%) edged higher.

On the other hand, UCO Bank (down 2.27%), Bank of India (down 2.25%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.08%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) gained 2.78% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 75% stake in Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC. The company said that in a growing charter market across the globe, Nutana Aviation will be carrying business for renting and booking of charter aircrafts.

Polycab India added 1.09% while Redington rose 1.23%. Polycab India announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with Redignton as its national distributor for passive networking solutions. With this tie-up, Polycab's telecom division, Polycab Telecom looks forward to meet its distribution-objectives and strengthen the presence of its passive networking portfolio, comprising end-to-end copper and fibre system, all across India, capitalizing on Redington's extensive distribution-network and efficient operational expertise.

