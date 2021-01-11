Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.31%

Nifty IT index ended up 3.31% at 27027.75 today. The index has added 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 6.08%, Infosys Ltd gained 4.89% and Wipro Ltd jumped 3.86%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 69.00% over last one year compared to the 18.18% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 2.61% and Nifty Media index is down 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.96% to close at 14484.75 while the SENSEX increased 1.00% to close at 49269.32 today.

