Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 0.90%

Nifty IT index closed down 0.90% at 28060.35 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, L&T Technology Services Ltd fell 4.90%, HCL Technologies Ltd shed 1.34% and Infosys Ltd slipped 1.21%.

The Nifty IT index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 4.92% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 0.67% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.14% to close at 17512.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.25% to close at 59107.19 today.

