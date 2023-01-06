JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.00%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.00% at 27956.45 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 3.01%, Tech Mahindra Ltd shed 2.52% and Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 1.97%.

The Nifty IT index has decreased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 0.64% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.45% and Nifty Services Sector index has dropped 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.74% to close at 17859.45 while the SENSEX has slid 0.75% to close at 59900.37 today.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 16:00 IST

