Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.11%, NIFTY Crashes 1.32%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.11% at 29087.95 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 3.98%, Coforge Ltd dropped 2.76% and LTI Mindtree Ltd shed 2.52%.

The Nifty IT index has decreased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 6.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.08% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.32% to close at 18414.9 while the SENSEX has declined 1.40% to close at 61799.03 today.

