Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 5.74%, NIFTY Crashes 2.65%

Nifty IT index closed down 5.74% at 28352.15 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd fell 7.23%, L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped 7.18% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 7.02%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 5.18% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 4.08% and Nifty Media index has slid 3.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.65% to close at 15809.4 while the SENSEX has declined 2.61% to close at 52792.23 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)